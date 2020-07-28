Overview of Dr. William Lewis, DO

Dr. William Lewis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology|New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.