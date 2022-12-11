Overview

Dr. William Lewis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Lewis works at South Texas Oncology And Hematology in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.