Dr. William Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lewis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
1
Boerne134 Menger Spgs Ste 1120, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 593-5700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Medical Center8042 Wurzbach Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5113
3
Stone Oak - Hardy Oak18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-2500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He fixed me after years of pain! He also diagnosed with condition I had been seeking help with for years and knew instantly what it was. So impressive!
About Dr. William Lewis, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437237369
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hosp & Med Ctr
- UTHSCSA
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Rice University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
