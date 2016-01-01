Dr. William Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. William Lewis, MD
Dr. William Lewis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat of Los Gatos15861 WINCHESTER BLVD, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 683-9908
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Lewis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1871585059
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
