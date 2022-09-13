See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (69)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD

Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Lichtenfeld works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA and Brookhaven, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lichtenfeld's Office Locations

    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett
771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 390, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(678) 957-0757
    OrthoAtlanta Johns Creek
    OrthoAtlanta Johns Creek
6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 400, Johns Creek, GA 30097
(678) 205-4261
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Brookhaven
    Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Brookhaven
3929 Peachtree Rd NE # 250, Brookhaven, GA 30319
(404) 352-1015
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Hospital

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Sep 13, 2022
He has always kept my pain at a control able level I have been his patient for over 20 years.
Ron Holbrook
    Ron Holbrook — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164422572
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|St Barnabas Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lichtenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lichtenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lichtenfeld has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

