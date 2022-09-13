Overview of Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD

Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Lichtenfeld works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA and Brookhaven, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.