Dr. William Liggett, MD

Medical Oncology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Liggett, MD

Dr. William Liggett, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.

Dr. Liggett works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN with other offices in Springfield, TN and Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liggett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 760, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7102
  2. 2
    Tennessee Oncology
    504 22nd Ave E, Springfield, TN 37172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2480
  3. 3
    Tennessee Oncology - Gallatin
    225 Big Station Camp Blvd Ste 201, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Sumner Regional Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia
Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia

Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 18, 2016
    Dr Liggett is a great Dr. I started seeing him in 2013 and he has always been a very thorough caring Dr. I have driven for visits to Dr Liggett as far away as 4 hours and would drive further if I needed to. I have every confidence in the world in Dr Liggett and would never see anyone but him . Can't say enough. Dr Liggett is a wonderful Doctor. Lisa mooney
    Lisa mooney in Clinton tn — Sep 18, 2016
    About Dr. William Liggett, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336230424
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University - St Louis
    Residency
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University - St Louis
    Internship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University - St Louis
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Liggett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liggett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liggett has seen patients for Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liggett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Liggett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liggett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

