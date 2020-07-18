Dr. William Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Lin, MD
Dr. William Lin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Uropartners LLC676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1835, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-3535
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and patient. Answered all my questions prior to procedure. Calming demeanor. Dr Lin performed fusion biopsy without any issues.
About Dr. William Lin, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Urology
