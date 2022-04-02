Dr. William Lipkin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lipkin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Lipkin, DPM
Dr. William Lipkin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Lipkin works at
Dr. Lipkin's Office Locations
1
Hoboken Ankle & Foot Center500 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 426-6689
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Lipkin recently with regards to a painful arthritic condition of my big toe joint. He took X-rays and was able to interpret and explain my condition very clearly. He then reviewed all of my treatment options and helped me feel at ease. He recommended conservative treatments to start but I also understood that surgery was a good option if I wasn't able to get enough long term relief. His staff was very patient and clearly explained any potential out of pocket costs. Very good experience...highly recommend.
About Dr. William Lipkin, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1760487649
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.