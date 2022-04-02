Overview of Dr. William Lipkin, DPM

Dr. William Lipkin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hoboken University Medical Center.



Dr. Lipkin works at Hoboken Ankle & Foot Center in Hoboken, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.