Overview of Dr. William Littlefield, MD

Dr. William Littlefield, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Littlefield works at Peachtree Orthopaedics Clinic in Cumming, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.