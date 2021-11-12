See All Hand Surgeons in Cumming, GA
Dr. William Littlefield, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Littlefield, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (95)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Littlefield, MD

Dr. William Littlefield, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Littlefield works at Peachtree Orthopaedics Clinic in Cumming, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Littlefield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cumming Office
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
  2. 2
    Advanced Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, PC
    4255 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 608-1951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Traumatic Conditions of the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Displaced Growth Plate Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Littlefield?

    Nov 12, 2021
    Everyone was amazing friendly. I was seen quickly and the time with Dr Littlefield was well spent.
    — Nov 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Littlefield, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Littlefield, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Littlefield to family and friends

    Dr. Littlefield's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Littlefield

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Littlefield, MD.

    About Dr. William Littlefield, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306845177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilford Hall USAF Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Littlefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littlefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Littlefield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Littlefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Littlefield has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Littlefield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Littlefield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littlefield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Littlefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Littlefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Littlefield, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.