Overview

Dr. William Livingston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Livingston works at Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.