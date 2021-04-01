Dr. William Livingston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Livingston, MD
Overview
Dr. William Livingston, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Livingston works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates PC8901 Indian Hills Dr Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-7057Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 885-8700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC808 E Pierce St Ste 301, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-2997Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Livingston?
I visited Dr. Livingston due to a long bout of constipation.
About Dr. William Livingston, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1477528750
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livingston works at
Dr. Livingston has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livingston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.