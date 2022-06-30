Dr. William Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Logan, MD
Overview of Dr. William Logan, MD
Dr. William Logan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with University Hospital S Tx Med Center
Dr. Logan works at
Dr. Logan's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Neurology621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 6005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-8892
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a young woman suffering multiple strokes. I can't say enough good about Dr. Logan. He worked extremely hard, weekends and nights, trying to find a cause for my strokes.
About Dr. William Logan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1750311395
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
