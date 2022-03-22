Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Long, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Long, DPM
Dr. William Long, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Simpsonville, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long's Office Locations
-
1
Upstate Podiatry Group PA801 Se Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 399-9070
-
2
Breakthrough Medical LLC114b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 399-9070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
Wish I'd gone to see Dr. Long much earlier, instead of putting up with plantar fasciitis for months. He quickly and completely explained my x-rays and treatment options, and with very little expense or effort on my part my foot is now well on the way to recovery. I'm taking long walks again! And - this is the real reason I'm taking time to leave a review - Dr. Long is so animated and cheerful and seems absolutely delighted with his profession and the opportunity to help his patients, that I left the office feeling downright joyful. The staff was all friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable as well. No exaggeration to say this was the best medical office experience I've ever had.
About Dr. William Long, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1447486980
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.