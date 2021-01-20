Dr. William Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Long, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 71 Park Ave Ste 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 689-9587
- 2 36 E 36th St Ste 202, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 683-6073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very thorough.
About Dr. William Long, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
