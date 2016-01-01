Overview

Dr. William Long, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Long works at Central Louisiana Imaging, Inc. in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.