Overview of Dr. William Loui, MD

Dr. William Loui, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Loui works at OnCare Hawaii in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI and Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.