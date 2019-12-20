Dr. William Loui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Loui, MD
Overview of Dr. William Loui, MD
Dr. William Loui, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Loui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Loui's Office Locations
-
1
Queens Physicians Office Building II1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-6115
-
2
Hawaii Cancer Care Savio Clinic98-1247 Kaahumanu St Ste 315, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 539-2273
-
3
Adventist Health Castle - Perioperative Services640 Ulukahiki St, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5500
- 4 642 Ulukahiki St Ste 104, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 748-7836
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loui?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Loui for more than 15 years. He is a very caring person.
About Dr. William Loui, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1346217718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loui accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loui works at
Dr. Loui has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Loui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.