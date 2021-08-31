See All Plastic Surgeons in Wellesley, MA
Dr. William Loverme, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (36)
Map Pin Small Wellesley, MA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Loverme, MD

Dr. William Loverme, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Loverme works at Accurate Aesthetics Plastic Surgery, P.C. in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Sudbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loverme's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Accurate Aesthetics Plastic Surgery, P.C.
    1 Washington St Ste 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Invidia Sudbury Office
    736 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 263-0011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
External Ear Disorders
Liposuction
Nipple Conditions
External Ear Disorders
Liposuction
Nipple Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 31, 2021
    Dr. Loverme performed a bilateral breast reduction using liposuction on me in January 2021. I have experienced hypertrophic scarring and keloids since a young child and didn’t want to chance a full breast reduction surgery for fear of terrible and uncomfortable post-op scars that would not be easy to deal with. Dr Loverme offered me an opportunity to reduce my breast size with minimal scarring. Lipo was the perfect solution for me! I’m 5’1” and was miserably oversized… but now, I am so much happier and confident. Worth every penny! Thank you!
    Newton Lower Falls Resident — Aug 31, 2021
    About Dr. William Loverme, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689624777
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Loverme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loverme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loverme has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loverme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Loverme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loverme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loverme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loverme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

