Dr. William Loverme, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Accurate Aesthetics Plastic Surgery, P.C.1 Washington St Ste 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions
Invidia Sudbury Office736 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776 Directions (781) 263-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Dr. Loverme performed a bilateral breast reduction using liposuction on me in January 2021. I have experienced hypertrophic scarring and keloids since a young child and didn’t want to chance a full breast reduction surgery for fear of terrible and uncomfortable post-op scars that would not be easy to deal with. Dr Loverme offered me an opportunity to reduce my breast size with minimal scarring. Lipo was the perfect solution for me! I’m 5’1” and was miserably oversized… but now, I am so much happier and confident. Worth every penny! Thank you!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Syracuse University
- Plastic Surgery
