Dr. William Lowe, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Lowe, MD

Dr. William Lowe, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Dr. Lowe works at Texas Healthcare Bone & Joint in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Healthcare Bone & Joint
    1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 332-4465
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    1800 Park Place Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 335-4316
  3. 3
    Baylor Surgicare At Fort Worth
    750 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 334-5050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 20, 2021
    I am very pleased with the physicians and staff at Texas Health Care—Bone & Joint Clinic. On August 18, I made my second visit to their offices in Weatherford, Texas. During both visits, I was impressed with the staff’s friendliness, promptness, helpfulness with referrals and paperwork, and their efficient ability to be spot-on-time for the scheduled appointment. There are no frustrating delays here. Dr. William Lowe proved just as courteous and professional while assessing and remedying my wrist arthritis as Dr. David Brigati was with my bum knee in the first visit. Like Brigati, Lowe took his time showing me the x-rays, explaining the situation in detail, offering options, and soliciting my opinion. This was in sharp contrast to so many doctors who rush through as many patients as possible, cut visits to five minutes, fail to explain in detail the situation and possible procedures, and dictate a course of action rather than discussing it with their patients. This Clinic is top-notch
    David Marshall — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Lowe, MD
    About Dr. William Lowe, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowe works at Texas Healthcare Bone & Joint in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lowe’s profile.

    Dr. Lowe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

