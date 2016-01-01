Dr. William Luginbuhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luginbuhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Luginbuhl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Luginbuhl, MD
Dr. William Luginbuhl, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Luginbuhl's Office Locations
Chester County Hematology Oncology440 E Marshall St Ste 201, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 738-2500
Kennett Office400 McFarlan Rd Ste 300, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 925-4864
Oaklands Office720 W Lincoln Hwy Ste 720, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 269-8415
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Luginbuhl, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922105741
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Middlebury College
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luginbuhl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luginbuhl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luginbuhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luginbuhl has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luginbuhl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luginbuhl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luginbuhl.
