Dr. Lutmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Lutmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Lutmer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Ohiohealth Endocrinology Physicians4882 E Main St Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 566-0610
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. Lutmer is a GREAT, CARING and THOROUGH doctor. He spends quality time with his patient's.Dr. Lutmer is proactive and practices preventatve medicine. He deserves 10 plus stars!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lutmer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutmer has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.