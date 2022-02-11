See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. William Luxford, MD

Neurotology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Luxford, MD

Dr. William Luxford, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Huntington Mem Hospital

Dr. Luxford works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luxford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    House Ear Clinic
    2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-9930
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography)
Acoustic Neuroma

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Luxford, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538258082
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Huntington Mem Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Luxford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luxford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luxford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luxford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luxford works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Luxford’s profile.

    Dr. Luxford has seen patients for Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luxford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Luxford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luxford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luxford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luxford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

