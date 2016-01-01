Dr. William Lyday II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyday II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lyday II, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lyday II, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Saint Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2006 Macy Dr Fl 4, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (404) 257-0000
- 2 5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-3074
3
Southeastern Regional Medical Center600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 400-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Saint Mary's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Lyday II, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134103195
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyday II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyday II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyday II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyday II has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyday II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyday II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyday II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyday II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyday II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.