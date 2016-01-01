Overview

Dr. William Lyles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lyles works at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.