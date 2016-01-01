Dr. William Lyles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lyles, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lyles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lyles works at
Locations
Smoky Mountain Gastroenterology355 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5060
Blount Memorial Hospital907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy Ste 355, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 977-5541
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Lyles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Med Ctr
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- U Med Ctr
- Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyles has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyles.
