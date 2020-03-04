Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Lyons, MD
Overview of Dr. William Lyons, MD
Dr. William Lyons, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
Oncology Hematology Consultants Medical Group Inc.2653 Elm Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-1963
Todd Cancer Institute Womens Specialty Center2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-1877Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorialcare Medical Foundation2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 346-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best!!
About Dr. William Lyons, MD
- Hematology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1639139595
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.