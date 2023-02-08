See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Newark, DE
Super Profile

Dr. William M Newell, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.6 (83)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William M Newell, MD

Dr. William M Newell, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Newell works at First State Spine in Newark, DE with other offices in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First State Spine
    4102 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste B, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 731-2888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dover
    737 S Queen St Ste 2, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 672-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr Newell is the best doctor I’ve had to help me with back , neck and hip issues/pain! He listens to your concerns and addresses them with concern and compassion.
    — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. William M Newell, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992971055
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lags Sports and Spine, Interventional Spine and Pain Management
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William M Newell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

