Overview of Dr. William M Newell, MD

Dr. William M Newell, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Newell works at First State Spine in Newark, DE with other offices in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.