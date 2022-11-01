See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. William Macaulay, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (99)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Macaulay, MD

Dr. William Macaulay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from College Of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Macaulay works at Preston Robert Tisch Center For Men's Health in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

3.7 (11)
4.0 (4)
0.0 (0)
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Macaulay's Office Locations

    Center For Men's Health,
    Center For Men's Health, 555 Madison Ave Frnt 3, New York, NY 10022 (646) 356-9410
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    Herbert Irving Pavilion, 161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-4565
    Louis F. Mcintyre MD PC
    Louis F. Mcintyre MD PC, 311 North St Ste 102, White Plains, NY 10605 (914) 681-8808
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Nov 01, 2022
5 stars! Choosing Dr. Macaulay to perform my bilateral total knee replacement surgery was the best decision I ever made. I was initially terrified to have the procedure but his calm bedside manner, superior intelligence and experience all put me at ease. After my initial appointment he encouraged me to go to physical therapy to get in shape and strengthen my knees and surrounding muscles. This was so that I would have an easier time recovering. He was absolutely right and while the recovery the first 5 weeks was no cake walk, the results of my surgery were better than I could have ever imagined. I feel like he gave me a new life. I now have 2 perfectly straight strong legs and can do just about everything I choose to do .I have retired from competitive tennis and skiing but now very active in other activities .. It's an amazing feeling to have 100% total relief from knee pain and able to perform any activity I choose to do .Thank you Dr.Macaulay for everything you've done for me!
Randi Stahler — Nov 01, 2022
    Randi Stahler — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. William Macaulay, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154347888
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • U Pittsburgh Med Ctr|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • College Of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Orthopedic Surgery
