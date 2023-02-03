Dr. William Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mack, MD
Overview of Dr. William Mack, MD
Dr. William Mack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Internal Medicine &amp; Ophthalmology - University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa, Florida
Dr. Mack works at
Dr. Mack's Office Locations
-
1
Tampa Office3109 W Azeele St, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 686-9153
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mack?
Incredible experience with Dr. Mack and his staff throughout the entire process. A cordial warm and inviting experience followed by a thorough examination, insightful recommendation, and masterful execution. Results are more than expected! Highly recommended!
About Dr. William Mack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1679570816
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine &amp;amp; Ophthalmology - University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa, Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mack accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mack works at
Dr. Mack has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blepharoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
259 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.