See All Cardiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. William Maddox, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Maddox, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Maddox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.

Dr. Maddox works at Trinity Cardiology Specialists in Augusta, GA with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Sohinki, MD
Dr. Daniel Sohinki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Pascha Schafer, MD
Dr. Pascha Schafer, MD
4.8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Vincent Robinson, MB BS
Dr. Vincent Robinson, MB BS
5.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospital Summerville
    2260 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 481-7535
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  3. 3
    510 20th St S Ste 930, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-3614

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Heart Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Heart Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maddox?

    Nov 07, 2022
    In 2017 Dr. Maddox suggested I have an ablation to correct the AFIB I was experiencing. Six months later he said I needed a pacemaker to correct bradycardia. The two procedures were very successful and I no longer have problems with arrhythmia. I continue to see him for my annual check-ups and I tell him every time that he saved my life. I would recommend him to anyone with heart problems.
    Ruth Ratliff — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Maddox, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Maddox, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maddox to family and friends

    Dr. Maddox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maddox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Maddox, MD.

    About Dr. William Maddox, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003030693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maddox has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Maddox, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.