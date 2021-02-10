Overview

Dr. William Maher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somersworth, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Maher works at Atlantic Digestive Specialists in Somersworth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.