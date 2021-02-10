Dr. William Maher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Maher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Maher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somersworth, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Maher works at
Locations
Atlantic Digestive Specialists21 CLARK WAY, Somersworth, NH 03878 Directions (603) 692-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had a colonoscopy with Dr. Maher and it went well. While preparing, my husband accidentally doubled the water in his prep mix, and because he was well-hydrated in general, he was able to consume all of the extra water alright. He recovered without any problems. The office and assistants were gracious and patient with my questions when I called. Would it be helpful for others to boost their intake of water in preparation for procedure, starting a few days beforehand? Also, should the dosages of OTC prep products and quantities of water be adjusted in categories of male/female, age, weight? I wonder if that might better customize the care for each patient. Thank you.
About Dr. William Maher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477550739
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
Dr. Maher works at
