Dr. William Maier, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (36)
Map Pin Small Eugene, OR
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Maier, MD

Dr. William Maier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Peacehealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.

Dr. Maier works at William P Maier MD PC in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William P Maier MD PC
    633 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 434-5585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Peacehealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center
  • PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center University District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Moda Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I've been with Dr Maier for almost 25 year. Dr Maier diagnosed my condition after I was seen by countless doctors not being able to diagnose me and kept moving me along with referral after referral. Dr Maier diagnosed me right away and started treatment. I was then able to continue to work. A very kind and compassionate professional. I highly recommend Dr Maier
    Felisa McColligan — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Maier, MD
    About Dr. William Maier, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790735561
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
    • Worcester City Hosp
    • University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Maier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maier works at William P Maier MD PC in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Dr. Maier’s profile.

    Dr. Maier has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Maier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

