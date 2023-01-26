Dr. William Maier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Maier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Maier, MD
Dr. William Maier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Peacehealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.
Dr. Maier's Office Locations
William P Maier MD PC633 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 434-5585
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Peacehealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Sacred Heart Medical Center University District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr Maier for almost 25 year. Dr Maier diagnosed my condition after I was seen by countless doctors not being able to diagnose me and kept moving me along with referral after referral. Dr Maier diagnosed me right away and started treatment. I was then able to continue to work. A very kind and compassionate professional. I highly recommend Dr Maier
About Dr. William Maier, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790735561
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Worcester City Hosp
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
