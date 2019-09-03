Overview

Dr. William Mains, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Du Droit Et De La Sante (Lille Ii) and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mains works at DOWNTOWN PHYSICIANS INC in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.