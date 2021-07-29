See All Ophthalmologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. William Mallon, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Mallon, MD

Dr. William Mallon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Tn

Dr. Mallon works at Center For Advanced Eye Care in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Visual Field Defects and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mallon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Advanced Eye Care
    3500 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-1404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Visual Field Defects
Cataract Removal Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 29, 2021
    Dr Mallon Is a kind and competent professional. I have trusted him four times to perform various types of surgery on my eyes. I am grateful.
    Marianne Calhoun CPA — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. William Mallon, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1114976479
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tn
    • University of TN
    • Methodist University Hospital
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Mallon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mallon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallon works at Center For Advanced Eye Care in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mallon’s profile.

    Dr. Mallon has seen patients for Cataract, Visual Field Defects and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

