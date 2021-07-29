Dr. William Mallon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mallon, MD
Overview of Dr. William Mallon, MD
Dr. William Mallon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Tn
Dr. Mallon works at
Dr. Mallon's Office Locations
Center For Advanced Eye Care3500 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-1404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mallon Is a kind and competent professional. I have trusted him four times to perform various types of surgery on my eyes. I am grateful.
About Dr. William Mallon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1114976479
Education & Certifications
- U Tn
- University of TN
- Methodist University Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mallon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallon has seen patients for Cataract, Visual Field Defects and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallon.
