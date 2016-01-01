Overview of Dr. William Mandrick, MD

Dr. William Mandrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mandrick works at William Mandrick MD in Encino, CA with other offices in Studio City, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.