Dr. William Mandrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mandrick, MD
Overview of Dr. William Mandrick, MD
Dr. William Mandrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mandrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mandrick's Office Locations
-
1
William Mandrick M.d. Inc.17310 VENTURA BLVD, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 728-4260
-
2
Imperial Care Center11441 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 Directions (818) 728-4260
-
3
Sherman Oaks Health & Rehab14401 Huston St, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 728-4260
-
4
Serrano Convalescent Hosp-south5400 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (818) 728-4260
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandrick?
About Dr. William Mandrick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1932270097
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ne Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandrick works at
Dr. Mandrick speaks Armenian and Spanish.
Dr. Mandrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.