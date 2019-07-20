Dr. William Mardaga, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mardaga, DDS
Overview
Dr. William Mardaga, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Dental Branch/ Houston M.S. Orthodontics.
Locations
Woodlands Office4850 W Panther Creek Dr Ste 105, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (281) 535-2789
Spring Office2211 Rayford Rd Ste 117, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (281) 524-6757
Magnolia Office31311 Fm 2978 101 Rd, Magnolia, TX 77354 Directions (281) 524-6758
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I didn’t get my braces until I was almost 40! Dr Mardaga and his staff are the best! I highly recommend them. Always friendly and professional. The playroom for the kids is a wonderful feature. Very nice, clean and relaxing facility.
About Dr. William Mardaga, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1245329515
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Dental Branch/ Houston M.S. Orthodontics
Frequently Asked Questions
