Dr. William Mark, MD
Dr. William Mark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.
William W Mark MD PA224 Washington St, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 777-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
I have had several procedures performed by Dr. Mark. All have been satisfactory. Dr. Mark spent a lot of time with me in the office, making sure that all my medical issues were addressed. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Mark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mark speaks Spanish.
