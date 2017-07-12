Dr. William Markmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Markmann, MD
Dr. William Markmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates7500 Central Ave Ste 108, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 745-4050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates888 Fox Chase Rd, Rockledge, PA 19046 Directions (215) 745-4050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates1468 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 745-4050
Community Orthopaedic Institute2301 Huntingdon Pike Ste 101, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (215) 947-6262
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
I suffered w/osteoarthritis in my left hip nearly 10 years waiting as long as possible before electing for surgery. Met & spoke with several surgeons & recipients of hip replacements over the years & was introduced to Dr Markmann through another surgeon based on damage & degeneration of my hip joint. Dr Markmann was clear, professional and confident in our first meeting as he reviewed my xrays. I appreciated his straight forward manner & recommendations prior to surgery. I highly recommend him!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- La Salle College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Markmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markmann has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Markmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.