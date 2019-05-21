Overview of Dr. William Marr, MD

Dr. William Marr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and The Physicians Centre Hospital.



Dr. Marr works at Marr Eye Center in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.