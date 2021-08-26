Dr. William Marsh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Marsh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Marsh, DO
Dr. William Marsh, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They completed their residency with Walter Reed Army Med Center
Dr. Marsh's Office Locations
Marsh Iii, William S, DO2300 Clear Creek Rd Ste 103, Killeen, TX 76549 Directions (254) 768-2112
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff; Excellent doctor. He made me laughwhenI wanted to cry.
About Dr. William Marsh, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1730162827
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Fitzsimon Army Medicial Center
- Virginia Military Institute
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marsh speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
