Overview of Dr. William Martin, MD

Dr. William Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.