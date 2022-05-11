Dr. William Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Martin, MD
Dr. William Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
- 1 200 Medical Plz Ste 36553, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-2448
- 2 15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 150170, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 995-8044
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin is a very caring and knowledgeable doctor. I always feel heard and respected by him.
About Dr. William Martin, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1174632970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
