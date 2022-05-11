See All Rheumatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. William Martin, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Martin, MD

Dr. William Martin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    200 Medical Plz Ste 36553, Los Angeles, CA 90095 (310) 825-2448
  2. 2
    15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 150170, Encino, CA 91436 (818) 995-8044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Chronic Pain
Arthritis

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    May 11, 2022
    Dr. Martin is a very caring and knowledgeable doctor. I always feel heard and respected by him.
    About Dr. William Martin, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1174632970
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.