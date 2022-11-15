Dr. William Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. William Martin, MD
Dr. William Martin, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center821 SAINT SEBASTIAN WAY, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Very knowledgeable and thinks outside the box. Wonderful Radiation Therapy team but a few of the nurses were rude.
About Dr. William Martin, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
