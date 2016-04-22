Overview

Dr. William Massengale, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from L.S.U. Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Massengale works at Atlas Dermatology in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Prairieville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Genital Warts and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.