Dr. William Massengale, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Massengale, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from L.S.U. Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Massengale works at Atlas Dermatology in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Prairieville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Genital Warts and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlas Dermatology
    163 Burgin Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 313-4560
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Atlas Dermatology -Prairieville
    17503 Old Jefferson Hwy, Prairieville, LA 70769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 313-4560
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection
Genital Warts
Athlete's Foot
Herpes Simplex Infection
Genital Warts
Athlete's Foot

Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 22, 2016
    I brought my son to Dr M last year to get his warts removed (we tried over the counter wart removers for a year). He had to freeze the warts off of my son's fingers. He made my son so comfortable with the visit. It was painful but he didn't cry. Dr. M had him laughing the entire time. Great dermatologist and very personable. I have never visited with him for myself but I know for sure that he is great with kids. I just wish we would have seen him sooner. Highly recommended!!
    Gonzales, LA — Apr 22, 2016
    About Dr. William Massengale, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952398893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Earl K Long Med Ctr, Internal Medicine|Lsu Health Science Center New Orleans
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lsu Health Science Center Baton Rouge
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • L.S.U. Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Massengale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massengale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massengale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massengale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massengale has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Genital Warts and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massengale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Massengale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massengale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massengale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massengale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

