Dr. William Massengale, MD
Overview
Dr. William Massengale, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from L.S.U. Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Atlas Dermatology163 Burgin Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 313-4560Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Atlas Dermatology -Prairieville17503 Old Jefferson Hwy, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 313-4560Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my son to Dr M last year to get his warts removed (we tried over the counter wart removers for a year). He had to freeze the warts off of my son's fingers. He made my son so comfortable with the visit. It was painful but he didn't cry. Dr. M had him laughing the entire time. Great dermatologist and very personable. I have never visited with him for myself but I know for sure that he is great with kids. I just wish we would have seen him sooner. Highly recommended!!
About Dr. William Massengale, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Earl K Long Med Ctr, Internal Medicine|Lsu Health Science Center New Orleans
- Lsu Health Science Center Baton Rouge
- L.S.U. Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massengale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massengale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massengale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massengale has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Genital Warts and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massengale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Massengale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massengale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massengale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massengale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.