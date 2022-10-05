Overview

Dr. William Mauntel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.