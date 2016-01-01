Dr. William Maxwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Maxwell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Insight Vision Center1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5050
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1205898681
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Ophthalmology
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
Dr. Maxwell has seen patients for Stye, Migraine and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maxwell speaks Spanish.
