Dr. William May, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William May, DDS
Overview of Dr. William May, DDS
Dr. William May, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN.
Dr. May works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. May's Office Locations
-
1
May And May Dental414 Berywood Trl NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 641-8732
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. May?
I had two wisdom tooth removed by Dr. May. Dr. May did a terrific job, didn't hurt me, was very patient, professional, caring and understanding. I had had a horrible experience at an Aspen Dental office in Chattanooga, TN, which left me cautious and upset. Dr. May restored my faith and removed my wisdom teeth without incident. I highly recommend Dr. May to anyone who is searching for a confident and skilled oral surgeon that is a Christian and cares about his patients.
About Dr. William May, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1497087910
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.