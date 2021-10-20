Dr. William McAllister IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McAllister IV, MD
Dr. William McAllister IV, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McAllister IV's Office Locations
Riverside Hospital Inc Dba Riversdie Hampton12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 410, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5220
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The reason for my high rating is that he went into my back to basically correct the mess from two other surgeries! When I was completely healed I had no more pain and was able to live my life without having pain every second of my days. With my particular disease I’ll face other surgeries like those but Dr McAllister is THE only spinal surgeon I want preforming these surgeries because I trust him. And THAT in itself say a huge deal!
About Dr. William McAllister IV, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1508843053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllister IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAllister IV has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllister IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.