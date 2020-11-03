Dr. William McBee Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBee Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McBee Jr, MD
Dr. William McBee Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Davis Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, United Hospital Center, UPMC Western Maryland and Wheeling Hospital.
Mon Health Cancer Center1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-6560Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Medical Center
- Mon Health Medical Center
- United Hospital Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. McBee and I am so glad! He gave me options of care and listened to my concerns and ultimately let me decide what to do based on my symptoms and pain. He called with results after the surgery and to check on how I was feeling. He is a super doctor.
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891997979
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Dr. McBee Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBee Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBee Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBee Jr has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBee Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. McBee Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBee Jr.
