Dr. William McClellan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClellan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McClellan, MD
Overview of Dr. William McClellan, MD
Dr. William McClellan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. McClellan works at
Dr. McClellan's Office Locations
-
1
Mcclellan Plastic Surgery5000 Coombs Farm Rd Ste 102, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 777-4677
-
2
Mon Health Medical Center1200 J D Anderson Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 777-4677Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClellan?
Dr. McClellan did a wonderful job genuinely listening to my concerns and it shows because he couldn?t have done a better job at delivering exactly what I wanted. I truthfully wouldn?t go anywhere else to have a procedure done. With Dr. McClellan?s office, I have the confidence knowing that I am in good hands throughout the entire process from start to finish. I could not be happier with my results or my experience with both Dr. McClellan and his amazing staff.
About Dr. William McClellan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1730374885
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClellan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClellan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClellan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClellan works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McClellan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClellan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClellan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClellan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.