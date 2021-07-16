Dr. William McColgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McColgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McColgan, MD
Overview of Dr. William McColgan, MD
Dr. William McColgan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Conway, AR. They completed their residency with University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. McColgan works at
Dr. McColgan's Office Locations
McColgan Surgical Clinic2425 Dave Ward Dr Ste 201, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 504-2737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Advantage
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McColgan?
Dr McColgan recently performed a thyroidectomy for me and he has given me a chance at being healthy for the first time in more than 20 years! Other surgeons, endocrinologists, etc have just kept changing my meds but didn't want to remove my thyroid because it was MASSIVE, very vascular, and I have autoimmune thyroiditis. All of these things make surgery risky. Thank you Dr McColgan for being awesome and being willing to free me. Ended up my thyroid was massive, around my esophogus, near/around my carotid, and was no easy surgery. I have healed very well thanks to his great surgical skills. He has a great personality, the whole staff are super kind, they have a sweet office dog, and I was treated with respect and care throughout the whole process. If anyone in my family needs surgery in the future, McColgan Surgical Center is who will be taking care of us. THANK YOU so much Dr. McColgan!
About Dr. William McColgan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1487848545
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McColgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McColgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McColgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McColgan has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McColgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McColgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McColgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McColgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. McColgan can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.