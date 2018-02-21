Dr. William McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McDonald, MD
Overview of Dr. William McDonald, MD
Dr. William McDonald, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
Thomas John Zaydon Jr MD PA3661 S Miami Ave Ste 509, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 381-8900
W. Scott Mcdonald MD PA8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 381-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is amazing!! He is so great! His talent and skills are to be honored! He has vision and talented it is an honor to have work with my doctor. Mr drains are removed. I’m still swollen I had a great recovery and not much pain. These doctors are wonderful magician!
About Dr. William McDonald, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356307979
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Wound Repair, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
