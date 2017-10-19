Dr. McGarry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William McGarry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William McGarry, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Michaela G. Scott MD1460 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (561) 366-4181
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
Not only is Dr. McGarry a compassionate doctor, he takes all the time you need to explain everything to you.
About Dr. William McGarry, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- U Tex Houston-Md Anderson Cancer Ctr
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. McGarry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGarry has seen patients for Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarry.
