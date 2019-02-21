Overview of Dr. William McGarvey, MD

Dr. William McGarvey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. McGarvey works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.