Dr. William McGehee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGehee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William McGehee, MD
Overview of Dr. William McGehee, MD
Dr. William McGehee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Opelika, AL. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. McGehee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McGehee's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates121 N 20th St Ste 6, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 749-3385
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGehee?
The office was very clean organized and the dr and nurse practitioner took time to listen to my wife and me about what was going on with her thank you ?? all for listening to us wait time was not long at all ??
About Dr. William McGehee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104907914
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health System Inc
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGehee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGehee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGehee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGehee works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGehee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGehee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGehee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGehee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.